NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lowered by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.28% of NVR worth $57,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR stock traded down $24.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,273.20. 4,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,697. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,308.05 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,910.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,022.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

