NWK Group Inc. Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Boeing makes up 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

NYSE BA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.53. 4,381,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

