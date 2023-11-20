Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.