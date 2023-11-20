Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,592,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63 and a beta of 0.60. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

