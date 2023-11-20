Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $1,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,482,000 after purchasing an additional 185,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 337,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

