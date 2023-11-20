Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 1,563.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,021 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,108,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

