Optiver Holding B.V. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,577,040 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 163,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 31.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2 %

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 817,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

