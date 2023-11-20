Optiver Holding B.V. Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,649 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $38,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

