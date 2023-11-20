Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1,005.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. 1,693,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,587. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.