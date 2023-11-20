Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 209,443 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,443 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Relx were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,170 ($38.93) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.82) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

Relx stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. 194,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

