Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Price Performance

BAK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.84. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

