Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $317.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

