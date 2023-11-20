Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

