Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.02) price target on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of LON OGN opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.04) on Thursday. Origin Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

