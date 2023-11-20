Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 235,617 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,617 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.86% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $165,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

