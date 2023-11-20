Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $135,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 890,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.