Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 354,704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,704 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $161,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 1,012,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

