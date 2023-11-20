Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $147.65 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,187 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $147,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

RSP traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.69. 2,158,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,944. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

