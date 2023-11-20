Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,132,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.67. 1,412,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,891. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

