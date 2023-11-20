Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 190,722 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,722 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $257,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.66. The company had a trading volume of 564,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $289.76. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

