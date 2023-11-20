Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

