Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.25

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

