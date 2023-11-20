Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $85,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $248.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

