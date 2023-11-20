PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires 12,600 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8,936.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,274. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

