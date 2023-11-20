PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 1,162,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,372. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

