Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.55 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

