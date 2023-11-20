Payden & Rygel Invests $169,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

