Payden & Rygel Sells 8,900 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $257.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.