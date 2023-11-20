Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

About Pembina Pipeline

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$44.65. 289,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,467. The company has a market cap of C$24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$49.62.

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.