Pepe (PEPE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $498.67 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $498.67 million and $107.77 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,481,332,889,206 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,062,922,847,365.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000121 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $96,849,317.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

