PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.44

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.44 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 800965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.61).
PetroTal Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.78.
PetroTal Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
