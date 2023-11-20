PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.44

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.44 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 800965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.61).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.78.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. PetroTal’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.