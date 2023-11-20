Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.83. 656,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

