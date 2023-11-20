PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650,843 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 0.9% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $107,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in PPL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.11. 1,185,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

