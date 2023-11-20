Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 35,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 36,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,793. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 2.28.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

