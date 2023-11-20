Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 58,991 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. American Public Education accounts for about 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 6.02% of American Public Education worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Public Education by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

