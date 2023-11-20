Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.57. 67,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,117. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

