Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AutoNation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

