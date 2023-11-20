Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRI traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.17. 40,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,911. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.55.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.