Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 5,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $560.94. The stock had a trading volume of 301,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.01 and a 200 day moving average of $489.03. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

