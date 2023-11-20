Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 94,930 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,049. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.