Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at $18,895,110.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.45. 1,916,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

