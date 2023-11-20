Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.02 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.76. The company had a trading volume of 207,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.