Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 322,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,888. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.