Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 28,075 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.52% of Luna Innovations worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 62,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,568. The company has a market cap of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

