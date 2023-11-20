Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.84% of Park-Ohio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -249.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

