Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,794 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,070. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

