Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,174 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Garrett Motion worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 151,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

