Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.38% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $79.79. 16,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,668. The company has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

