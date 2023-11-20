Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up about 1.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. 1,091,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -257.88 and a beta of 1.73.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

