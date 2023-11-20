Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 54,052 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,052 shares during the period. Civeo makes up about 3.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Civeo worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Civeo by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Civeo by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Civeo by 401.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 10,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $333.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.40. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVEO

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.